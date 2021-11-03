CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling Police arrest man after he damaged a person’s car with a baseball bat

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 7 days ago

Grambling, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Grambling Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Greene Lane in reference to Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Upon arrival, officers made contact with victims who stated that 20-year-old Ricktavious C. Reed damaged their vehicle with a baseball bat.

Other witnesses mentioned that Reed threatened the victims with the baseball bat and beat on their vehicle causing damage. When officers tried to interview Reed, he kept avoiding their questions by rambling and walking away.

When officers caught up to Reed, he started to become agitated and kept walking away. Reed did not listen to the officers’ commands to stop. Officers informed Reed to stop or he would be tased by them.

According to the officers, Reed responded to them by saying, “F**k y’all.” Officers then yelled “Taser, taser” and tased Reed in his back. He was handcuffed and given medical attention by the Grambling Fire Department.

Reed was arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting an Officer, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

