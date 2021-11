Unlike in Forza Horizon 4, you won’t be gaining influence to get access to different parts of the festivals. Instead, you begin the game as a seasoned racer who is looking to help expand the festival across all of Mexico. To do this, you will be gathering a new type of point called Accolades while still managing the skill point and experience systems that have been a staple in the Horizon franchise. Here's how to gain Accolades in Forza Horizon 5, as well as the other systems that tie into the game's progression.

