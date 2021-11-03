CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

VDSS accepting applications for fuel assistance

gazettejournal.net
 9 days ago

The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications for fuel assistance in several ways: online, by telephone, and at all local departments of social services through Friday, Nov. 12....

www.gazettejournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Accepting applications from arts organizations for grant funding

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Arts organizations across Virginia can now apply for recovery grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. The Virginia Commission for the Arts says 501(c)(3) arts organizations have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 to apply. According to a release, these grants are available to all...
CHARITIES
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Community Action agencies accepting applications for LIHEAP assistance program

Kentucky Community Action Agencies are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Subsidy Component through December 10, 2021. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through December 10, or until designated funds are depleted. Assistance received during prior LIHEAP Components does not impact a household’s eligibility.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Gas#Vdss
winonapost.com

Habitat accepting homeownership applications

Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is preparing to build another home in Winona and will accept applications between November 8 and December 15, 2021. If homeownership has felt out of reach, Habitat may be able to help. Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes, partnering with individuals and...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
cbs19news

Accepting applications for grant program to maintain dams

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is available for private and local government owners of dams. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation says it is now accepting applications for the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. According to a release, there is $1.25 million in...
POLITICS
KCCI.com

Applications for heating assistance program begin

DES MOINES, Iowa — Applications are now open to help pay for your heating bill this winter. Financial assistance is available to eligible customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program starting today. The program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their heating costs.
DES MOINES, IA
oaklandparkfl.gov

Accepting Applications for the Local Government Academy

Get a behind-the-scenes look at City operations at the Local Government Academy (LGA). The City of Oakland Park is excited to bring back the LGA in 2022. Help build a sense of community by learning about various city functions alongside your fellow Oakland Park residents and gaining skills to become an effective leader in your neighborhood. Past graduates of the LGA include all five City Commissioners and several past mayors.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KWTX

City of Temple accepting applications for community enhancement grants

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is now accepting applications from nonprofit agencies for Community Enhancement Grants (CEG), which are funded through general funds and hotel/motel taxes. The grants are for organizations that support youth programs, neighborhood beautification, and help Temple residents find work and remain employed. “By...
TEMPLE, TX
baybusinessnews.com

Eastern Shore Chamber Ambassadors Accepting Applications

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, which aims to grow and promote the chamber through community involvement, engagement and education of benefits to potential, new and current chamber members, is accepting applications for 2022. The representatives have opportunities to advance their business leadership skills and contribute to growth and change in the Eastern Shore area, among other benefits. They must be chamber members or employed by a chamber member in good standing. They also need flexible schedules and to be highly regarded employees within the member business. Strong interpersonal skills, motivation, flexibility and sensitivity to members and prospective members are also needed.
ECONOMY
mountainstatesman.com

NCWVCAA Forgotten Angel Program set to accept applications

TAYLOR COUNTY—While the holidays bring cheer for many, for some, they bring worry and financial stress to families that often go without all year long. To help assist children in those families, one local organization is once again stepping forward to supply gifts.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
cherokeephoenix.org

Applications being accepted for Miller Fellowship

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Applications are being accepted by the American Indian Graduate Center for its Miller Indigenous Economic Development Fellowship. The Miller Fellowship, a $190,000 program, supports the funding of Native doctoral research in the fields of economics and economic development. Applications must be received by Nov. 19. Visit AIGCS.org for information.
COLLEGES
gazettejournal.net

Drawings seek to boost local businesses

You can win a getaway to Mathews … even if you already live in the county. A contest, put together by the Mathews County Visitor Information Center and held on the Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine website, offers one winner the following package: a two-night stay at the Inn at Tabbs Creek, dinner for two at the White Dog Bistro, a $100 gift certificate to Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill and a gift basket from MCVIC.
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA
Morganton News Herald

Organizations accepting applications for Christmas present distribution

Two local organizations are teaming up again to make sure every child in Burke County has a present to open for Christmas. The Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 and the Burke County United Way have partnered to collect and distribute toys during the holidays for more than a decade. Last year, Toys for Tots served 758 children in Burke County. The age bracket for Toys for Tots this year will once again be from birth to end of fifth-grade.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis now accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis is now accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said two licenses are available for dispensaries and unlimited licenses for cannabis manufacturing and testing. The deadline for dispensary application submissions is 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23. If more than two...
STURGIS, SD
prospect-heights.il.us

Wheeling Township Holiday Program Now Accepting Applications

If you or someone you know is having financial difficulties this Holiday Season, Wheeling Township may be able to help make the holiday brighter. Please call the township at 847-259-7730 ext.16 to make an appointment to learn more about the program. Families enrolled in other agencies' holiday programs are not eligible to participate.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
YubaNet

Nevada City is Accepting Applications for Planning Commissioner

The city of Nevada City announced today that it is accepting applications for the position of planning commissioner. The city’s planning commission is a five-member body comprised of individuals appointed by individual councilmembers. Terms of office run with the appointing councilmember. The commission reviews and acts on matters related to...
NEVADA CITY, CA
Farm and Dairy

National Wheat Foundation accepting applications for scholarship

Washington, D.C. — The National Wheat Foundation officially began accepting applications for the Jerry Minore Scholarship, honoring students pursuing a career in agriculture. The scholarship is available to both high school and college students for the 2022 academic year, with an application deadline of December 31, 2021. Interested students should go to Education and Scholarships | National Wheat Foundation.
AGRICULTURE
cascadebusnews.com

Second Annual Dickey Educational Endowment Accepting Applications

(Photo by Isabella Mendes of Pexels) The Dickey Educational Endowment (DEE) 2021 was created by its founder to honor her brother, Mark, and father, Robert, whose lifetime struggles with alcoholism and/or addiction took them from their family far too early. The founder witnessed four generations of her family and others battle the effects of addiction. It has ruined lives, families and relationships. It has prevented people from creating the beautiful, fulfilling life they deserve, a vicious cycle of fear, guilt, shame, blame and pain… the disease keeps you captive.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy