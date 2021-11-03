VDSS accepting applications for fuel assistance

(Photo by Isabella Mendes of Pexels) The Dickey Educational Endowment (DEE) 2021 was created by its founder to honor her brother, Mark, and father, Robert, whose lifetime struggles with alcoholism and/or addiction took them from their family far too early. The founder witnessed four generations of her family and others battle the effects of addiction. It has ruined lives, families and relationships. It has prevented people from creating the beautiful, fulfilling life they deserve, a vicious cycle of fear, guilt, shame, blame and pain… the disease keeps you captive.
