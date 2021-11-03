VDSS accepting applications for fuel assistance

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, which aims to grow and promote the chamber through community involvement, engagement and education of benefits to potential, new and current chamber members, is accepting applications for 2022. The representatives have opportunities to advance their business leadership skills and contribute to growth and change in the Eastern Shore area, among other benefits. They must be chamber members or employed by a chamber member in good standing. They also need flexible schedules and to be highly regarded employees within the member business. Strong interpersonal skills, motivation, flexibility and sensitivity to members and prospective members are also needed.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO