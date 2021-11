Tears were shed during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, when Catelynn and Tyler finally reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, two years after their last visit. The Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom OG was a fun one for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, but it also featured a lot of tears due to their bittersweet reunion with eldest daughter Carly, 12. Before this reunion, Catelynn and Tyler hadn’t seen Carly in two years, so their moms and Catelynn’s grandma went along for the ride, too.

