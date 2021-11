Since the Veterans Day holiday is next Thursday, November 11, and the U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed, the Newcastle Pacer will be printing a day early. Doing so will allow us to mail out Tuesday and subscribers will receive their newspapers in mailboxes on Wednesday. Because of the earlier printing deadline, we’ve also had to move our deadline for news and advertising to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

