Jersey City is home to more than a dozen high schools, each full of bright young minds eager to make their mark on the world. The Franklin School, a private high school located at 88 Town Square Place, has announced a virtual open house happening on November 18th at 5PM. The open house will cover information about the staff, the curriculum, and the innovative, hands-on learning style the school is known for. Keep reading to learn more about how Franklin School is changing the high school experience for students in Jersey City.

