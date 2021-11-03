Geneva pair charged with felony burglary, accused of assaulting victim at home

Two people were arrested after police responded to a student residence on South Main Street for the report of two women entering the building in an attempt to find a third person.

Police say the two women, later identified as Mercy Sherman, 21, and Kenderly Soto, 20, were trying to find a third person to fight them.

By the time police arrived on-scene the two women had fled.

That occurred on October 30, which preceded another event that happened around 2:46 a.m. on October 31 when police were called to a residence on Saint Clair Street for the same two women having entered a residence.

That time they were also accused of assaulting a person at that home.

Police said in a news release that Sherman was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespass. Soto was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor trespass.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Reaction pours in as law enforcement, state lawmakers blindsided by Willard Drug Treatment Campus closure

Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County is among the state correctional facilities that will be closing next year. Local ... MORE

Ontario County officials confirm Povero’s return to sheriff’s office: Will lead department through 2022

Former Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero was appointed to serve as interim sheriff through December 31, 2022. The appointment follows ... MORE

Bomb threat at Cornell, other Ivy League schools deemed non-credible: “Situations like these are frightening and stressful”

Cornell University was among several Ivy League schools who received bomb threats over the weekend. Specifically, they came on Sunday, ...