Georgia native Trisha Yearwood is famous for many things, but most people associate her with award-winning country music. She also hosts a cooking show, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” on Food Network, and has written several bestselling cookbooks. She wrote her latest cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family,” with sister Beth Yearwood Bernard. If you enjoy casual entertaining but also like to try out new things, this book might just be the one to see you through your holiday parties and family gatherings.

CARLSBAD, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO