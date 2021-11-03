The Ghost-Postal Station of Clinch, Iron County

Here's your chance to actually own a piece of Michigan history. Not just a piece, but a big slice of a charming northern Michigan town. You'll need to head way north, like way north, to stumble upon Laurium, Michigan in the Upper Penisula, but it is so worth the drive. Rich is the state's history, Laurium is located in the center of the Keweenaw Peninsula, with a population of just under 2,000 residents. The quaint town is located in the center of the Copper Country, which was the first major copper mining region in the United States. Back in the day, the town was generally home to the wealthier members of Keweenaw society, such as mine owners and captains.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO