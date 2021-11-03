CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

U.N. launches fund to foster cheaper loans, green development for Africa

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The United Nations on Wednesday launched a new finance mechanism aimed at saving African governments $11 billion in borrowing costs in the next five years, while fostering greener investments and sustainable development. The U.N. Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) launched the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility (LSF)...

Brookings Institution

Accelerating Africa’s green economy transition

The COP26 negotiations over policies to combat the global problem of climate change have highlighted the great need for global cooperation toward a green transition. Indeed, the recently released Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivers its starkest warning yet about climate change. The overarching takeaway from the climate accounting exercise is that limiting human-induced global warming requires limiting cumulative CO2 emissions to at least net zero by 2050. The Paris Agreement of 2015, with an ambitious target of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, has a conservative budget of 500 billion more metric tons of CO2 to be emitted to achieve the target. However, at the current rates of industrial emissions, it would take about 15 years to exhaust this budget. World leaders, including those from Africa, have a pressing task in reaching that goal. The burning question they face is: What is Africa’s role and what are the policy priorities for accelerating Africa’s green growth transition?
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Rebel advance to within 200 miles of Ethiopia’s capital puts the city and wider region on edge

NAIROBI — After a year of grinding conflict in Ethiopia’s mountainous north, thousands of opposition forces this week pushed their way to within 200 miles of the capital Addis Ababa, forcing the city’s residents to gird for the possibility that the war will soon be on their doorsteps and triggering a cascade of frantic preparations across the region.
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain to fund $3 bln worth of green investments in developing economies

NEW DELHI/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Monday it will fund green investments of more than 3 billion pounds ($4.11 billion) over five years and new guarantees to support clean infrastructure projects in developing economies. The UK government made the pledge as the United Nations COP26 summit opened...
ECONOMY
