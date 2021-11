Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” is an opulent and lush film that is still delighting eyes 15 years later. And a large part of the glamour comes from Milena Canonero’s Oscar-winning costumes. In a new oral history published via Vogue, Canonero, director Sofia Coppola, and the rest of the cast and crew discussed everything including the costume design. Before embarking on the costumes themselves Canonero discussed how Coppola brought her a box of Ladurée macarons. The delightful macarons weren’t just a gift for the project they were about to embark on, but were meant to inspire the color palette for the film....

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO