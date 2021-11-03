Auerbach, Kolbrener, Myers earn Mountain Park council spots

(Essex) -- Incumbent Nicole Wenstrand and newcomer Jeff Eshelman have secured spots on the Essex City Council. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office point to Eshelman as the top vote-getter for one of two at-large seats on the council. Eshelman received 152 votes, or 33.6%, compared to other challengers of Heather Thornton with 95 votes, or 21%, Dennis Gresham's 38 votes, or 8.4%, and Donald Olson's 18 votes, or 3.9%. Eshelman says he believes a key contributor to his victory is the emphasis on strengthening the partnerships with the Essex School District.

ESSEX, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO