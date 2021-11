Federal law enforcement has once again warned members of Congress that white supremacists and other domestic extremists pose as great a threat to the US as Islamic State militants, a familiar warning to lawmakers after repeated advisories have pointed to the rise of racist violence and conspiracy theories that have proliferated online.Officials with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security also told lawmakers on 3 November that the attack on the US Capitol has prompted changes in how law enforcement reviews online threats and their push to be more proactive against them.“Covert collection may often not be necessary to...

