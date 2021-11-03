CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midday Stock Roundup

By Peter J. Brennan
Orange County Business Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) plunged 15% to $65.97 and a...

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Mastercard, Unity Software, Wendy's and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Poshmark — The online marketplace's shares tumbled nearly 29% Wednesday after reporting quarterly results late Tuesday. Poshmark reported a loss of 9 cents per share, versus analyst estimates of 7 cents per share. Revenue also came in weaker than expected at $79.7 million, versus $82.7 million expected by Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.38% to $646.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $44.06 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.36% to $285.32 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.33 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
Orange County Business Journal

Xponential Shares Jump in After-Hours

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) climbed in after-hours trading Thursday, after the Irvine fitness franchisor increased its guidance for the year. The company is now estimating systemwide sales for the year to be in the range of $690 million to $700 million. Company revenue is expected to be $147 million to $148.5 million, up from a prior estimate of $135.5 million to $137 million.
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Kura Sushi Beats in Q4

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (Nasdaq: KRUS) said it continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic as it looks to store growth next year. The revolving sushi bar concept, which counts 33 restaurants, said it plans to open between eight and 10 restaurants next year, with sales guidance in the range of $130 million to $140 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as investors mull GDP

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Thursday amid a strong performance from the mining sector, as investors digested the latest UK GDP data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,370.14, while the pound was flat against the dollar, having fallen earlier after figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that economic growth slowed in the third quarter amid supply chain issues.
STOCKS

