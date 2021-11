Avril Lavigne is finally back! The Punk Pop Princess is currently gearing up for a new era of music under her current label and possibly her biggest musical comeback to date. Recent news of the singer signing with Travis Barker's music label has become widespread on several music-related article headlines. According to this article by Billboard, Lavigne is now preparing for a comeback single under DTA records which she'll be releasing next week.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO