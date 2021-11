The first trailer for the live-action of Cowboy Bebop has been released. The first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has finally been revealed, giving fans a look into the highly anticipated series that is giving a new take to the well-loved anime franchise. With a style that pays homage to the anime produced by Sunrise and with the composer Yoko Kanno, returning for this live-action adaptation series to give it a unique flair. Because of this, it is clear that Netflix is adding a lot of Easter Eggs into the live-action story that will see the crew of Bebop played by Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and John Cho.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO