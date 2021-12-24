2021 holiday events around the Colorado Springs area

To add an event, email information to listings@gazette.com. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Most require registration.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Music

Dec. 24 and 26: Broadmoor Holiday Dinner Show — With Sheena Easton, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$130; tix.com/ticket-sales/broadmoor/5614.

Stage

Through Dec. 24: "Santa's Big Red Sack" — 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. Sundays and Dec. 24, The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, $29.50; santasbigredsack.com.

Through Dec. 26: "A Christmas Carol" — Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Wolf Theatre, Denver, go online for tickets prices; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Through Dec. 26: "The Twelve Dates of Christmas" — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday" — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $25; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Jan. 2: "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com.

Through Jan. 2: "Camp Christmas" — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.

Visual arts

Through Dec. 31: Holiday Show — With more than 60 local and regional artists and artisans, noon-9 p.m. Dec. 3, noon-5 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.

Shopping

Through Dec. 31: Downtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops — Go online for information: downtowncs.com/popup.

Through Jan. 15: Lush Cosmetics Holiday Pop-Up Shop — The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.

Charity

Through Dec. 24: Holiday Fundraiser — To benefit Harley's Hope Foundation and Tessa, Brooklyn's on Boulder St., 110 E. Boulder St. and Lee Spirit's Monument Tasting Room, 303 E Colorado 105, Monument; leespirits.com.

Through Dec. 24: The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign — Donate at various locations throughout the city or online. Bell ringing volunteers needed; coloradosprings.salvationarmy.org/colorado_springs_corps.

Through Dec. 29: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Holiday Pop-up Bars — To benefit local charities, Denver and surrounding areas. Go online for locations: miracledenver.com.

Through Jan. 21: Gazette Charities - El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund — Go online for events and to make a donation: emptystockingfundco.org.

Food and Drink

Dec. 25: The Salvation Army's Free Community Holiday Meals — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 908 Yuma St.; The Salvation Army Shelter, 709 S. Sierra Madre St.; Manitou Springs Town Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 636-3891.

Dec. 30: Christmas Steakhouse Wine Dinner Carving Station — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.

Through Jan. 22: Holiday Tea & Tour at the Castle — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $60; cherokeeranch.org/calendar.html.

There are thousands of Christmas lights at Electric Safari at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette) Jerilee Bennett

Other events

Through Dec. 23, Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Electric Safari — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, go online for schedule and ticket prices: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/electric-safari.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services — 2-11:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.; fumc-cs.org.

Through Dec. 24: Visit Santa — Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., center court, lower level across from Build-A-Bear; chapelhillsmall.com.

Through Dec. 24: Santa’s Wonderland — Free 4x6 photo with Santa, crafts and more, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; basspro.com/santa.

Through Dec. 24: Visit Santa — The Citadel, 750 Citadel Drive East, first floor in front of Footlocker; shopthecitadel.com.

Through Dec. 24: Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.

Through Dec. 26: ElectriCritters — Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, go online for schedule and ticket prices; pueblozoo.org/electricritters.

Through Dec. 27: Merry & Bright Lights Show — 5-10 p.m., Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver; unionstationindenver.com.

Through Dec. 31: Christmas in Magic Town — Exhibit is decorated with holiday themed characters, holograms and lighting, The Michael Garman Museum & Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50; michaelgarman.com/magic-town.

Through Dec. 31: Miracle on Larimer Square — With daily giveaways featuring a treasure trove of treats, including shopping and dining gift certificates and tickets to shows at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. An ornament will be hidden on the Larimer Square Block, Denver. The first person to find the ornament, take a photo with it and post to Instagram with the tag @larimersquare wins; instagram.com/larimersquare.

Through Dec. 31: Central City Opera Guild’s Virtual Holiday Home Tour, L’Esprit de Noël — tinyurl.com/6k8myyze.

Through Jan. 1: The Broadmoor Gingerbread House Display — The Broadmoor's main building mezzanine, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoor.com.

Through Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad; durangotrain.com.

Jan. 1-2 and 8-9: TreeCycle — To benefit Colorado Springs Youth Sports, El Pomar Youth Sports Park and six area youth organizations, $5 minimum donation; csyouthsports.net/treecycle.

Through Jan. 1: Drive-thru Light Displays — 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Road, Morrison and Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, $35 per vehicle; christmasincolor.net.

Through Jan. 1: Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.

Through Jan. 2: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver. Go online for ticket prices; elitchgardens.com.

Through Jan. 2: Zoo Lights — Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $15-$25. Tickets required: denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

Through Jan. 2: Trails of Light — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights.

Through Jan. 5: Colorado Springs Christmas Lights Guide — Hosted by Timberline Landscaping; tinyurl.com/35mefkb6.

Through Jan. 8: Blossoms of Light — Celebrate the holiday season with a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color, closed Dec. 25, Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, Denver. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light.

Through Jan. 15: Leadville Railroad Holiday Express — 326 E. 7th St., Leadville, $145-$290; leadvillerailroad.com.

Through Jan. 31: Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.

NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 30 or 31: New Year's Eve in the Alps Couples Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, Denver, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $200; 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

Dec. 31: Noon Year's Eve Celebration — Hosted by the Pikes Peak Children's Museum, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., go online for tickets prices: pikespeakchildrensmuseum.org/events.

Dec. 31: Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night — A New Year's Eve experience for guests with SPD, 5-9 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $10-$15; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.

Dec. 31: Countywyde for New Year's Eve — 7-10 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Gala — Black tie event with five-course dinner and music by the Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave. $295; tinyurl.com/4f64xcrb.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve — With Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $28-$70; pikespeakcenter.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve - Expect the Unexpected — With SofaKillers, 7:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $100-$125; bootbarnhall.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Celebration — Dancing, drinks and dinner, 7:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $55, $100 for two, $350 for table of eight; 719-687-5284, utepasscc.org.

Dec. 31: New Years Eve — With Slade Ham, featuring Sam Demaris, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., $15 and up; looneescc.com.

Dec. 31: Randy's New Years Eve Dance Party — 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $110 and up; randysinatra.com.

Dec. 31: Union Station Orient Express to 2022 — 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, $95-$250; tinyurl.com/2p8dx72h.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Bash — 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 1 Lake Ave., $75; tinyurl.com/k3ykdcws.

Dec. 31: Crumb's New Year's Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; axs.com.

Dec. 31: New Year's Eve Dance Party — With Collective Groove, 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $65; stargazerstheatre.com.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Free Uber, Lyft and Cab Rides — Provided by the Lux Law Firm, 5 p.m. Dec. 31-10 a.m. Jan. 1; theluxlawfirm.com/free-holiday-cab-ride.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: Francisco Ramos - New Year's Show — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75; 3escomedy.com.

NEW YEAR'S DAY EVENTS

Jan. 1: New Years Day with Krizz Kaliko — With Izzy Dunfore, 6 p.m., Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clearview Frontage Road, $20-$60; sunshinestudioslive.com.