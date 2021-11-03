CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ARM boss warns of Christmas chip crisis

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARM boss Simon Segars warned that Christmas shoppers who have not already bought all their devices may not get them in time. Simon Segars, chief executive of chip firm ARM, said the mismatch between supply and demand is "the most extreme" he has ever seen. The...

fudzilla.com

newschain

B&M ‘fully stocked’ for Christmas period after securing early deliveries

Discount retailer B&M has said it is “fully stocked” heading into the key Christmas period as it shrugged off supply chain issues impacting the retail sector. The company told investors it has deliberately taken delivery of imported general merchandise items earlier than normal to avoid disruption ahead of Christmas. Simon...
RETAIL
Fudzilla

Japan to subsidise domestic chip factories

The government will set aside several hundreds of billion yen under this year's supplementary budget to create a pool of funds at NEDO, a state-run body promoting research and development on energy and industrial technology. Companies will be eligible for the subsidies on condition they ramp up chip production in...
ECONOMY
Person
Simon Segars
Fudzilla

Huawei flogs its x86 server division

The company sold its server division to Henan Information Industry Investment which is owned by the Henan provincial government on November 5. The size of the transaction has not been disclosed. Huawei's server business, like its once high-flying handset division, has been hit badly by US sanctions, which prevent it from obtaining the Intel chips that power 90 per cent of the world's servers.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

ARM boss worries about chip supply

Arm CEO Simon Segars told the assembled throngs at the Web Summit in Lisbon that the chip-supply crisis was the worst he'd ever seen. He said that that most important thing to do to get out of the woods in this situation and minimise similar ones in the future. Doing...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
Android Headlines

Arm CEO Says Global Chip Crisis Could Continue Beyond 2022

The global chip crisis may continue to impact the industry for over a year, as per Arm CEO Simon Segars. The chip designing firm has a front-row seat to the ongoing crisis. Segars claims this “unprecedented” issue will not be fully resolved until the end of 2022. He went on...
BUSINESS
kingstonthisweek.com

Looming chip crisis is scary

I was recently speaking to the manager of our local supermarket about rising food prices, and he inadvertently threw in, “That’s small potatoes, the real dig into our pocket books is the looming chip crisis.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
ECONOMY
BBC

Vauxhall Motors: 100 Luton jobs to go due to chip crisis

Vauxhall says the global shortage of microchips has forced it to cut 100 jobs at its Luton van plant. Affected staff at the plant, which makes the Vivaro van, are set to leave by the end of the week. It was initially feared up to 200 positions might go when...
ECONOMY
gizmochina.com

Arm CEO warns that the global chip shortage could extend beyond December 2021

The global shortage of important components for a wide array of tech products, it seems, is yet to abate, as multiple industry projections indicate that the chip shortage will extend beyond December 2021. Arm CEO, Simon Segars views the worsening situation as possible of harming sales of tech products including smartphones during the year-end festive period. Segars sees a widening gap between demand and supply, which he viewed as the most extreme he had seen.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

ARM CEO says chip shortage means devices need to be ordered now to arrive by Christmas

ARM Holdings, the chip architecture company owned by Softbank, is warning consumers that due to the chip shortage if they have not yet ordered their devices, they might not have them in time for Christmas. The BBC News (via AppleInsider) reports that ARM CEO Simon Segars says that the mismatch between supply and demand in the chip industry is "the most extreme" that he can remember.
ELECTRONICS
mobileworldlive.com

Arm CEO issues chip fab investment warning

LIVE FROM WEB SUMMIT 2021: Arm CEO Simon Segars (pictured) explained solving a global chip shortage will be complex and predicted current supply chain disruptions will last well into 2022. The Arm executive noted the industry is currently spending $2 billion a week to add capacity and projected this investment...
BUSINESS
BBC

Arm-Nvidia: Europe investigates chip-designer sale

The European Commission has opened a competition investigation into Nvidia's acquisition of British chip-design company Arm. The $40bn (£29bn) deal was announced in September. Regulators are concerned Nvidia could use the move to restrict access to Arm's technology, which powers the vast majority of the world's smartphones. Nvidia has promised...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sainsbury’s boss insists there will be ‘plenty of food’ this Christmas despite supply chain crisis

The boss of Sainsbury’s has reassured customers there “will be plenty of food” this Christmas despite the supply chain crisis. Retailers have warned recently that disruption to the global supply chain due to Covid-19 and a shortage of lorry drivers is likely to affect Christmas supermarket shelves.There is estimated to be a shortfall of around 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK, and soaring energy prices have also added to the cost of food production and logistics.Farmers have also been forced to throw away an “unprecedented” amount of food because they do to have the staff to pick, process and deliver...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Chip shortage will play havoc with Black Friday shopping, PC giants warn

Lenovo, the world’s largest computer manufacturer, has restated its belief that the global chip shortage will continue to cause problems for the foreseeable future. During an earnings announcement, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqung said he stands by his earlier prediction that supply will not return to healthy levels until the first half of next year, and warned of “delays in order fulfilment and significant back-log orders across PCs, smartphones and servers”.
ELECTRONICS
b975.com

Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis bites

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen cut its outlook for deliveries on Thursday, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as an ongoing shortage of chips caused it to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. “Following a record result in the first half of the year, the semiconductor...
BUSINESS

