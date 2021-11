According to Mike Perry, leaving the UFC and joining BKFC was just a matter of giving the right prize to a prizefighter. “These businesses compete for that Mike Perry money, and they and I, we all helped raise awareness for violent people all over the world who deserve more respect, and they’re willing to fight for it, and they fight for it over and over again, and they get something that they’ve never been offered before,” Perry said Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “I’m in the ‘Platinum’ Perry business, and whatever I need to do to take care of the fam is what I need to do.”

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO