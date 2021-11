As if to symbolise its rebrand, Facebook is shutting down its facial recognition system and deleting over a billion individuals’ facial templates. The system is what allows Facebook to recognise the presence of a face in a photo and suggest a user to tag it to. Knowing this move was imminent, a more appropriate new name for the company may have been ‘Book’, but what do we know? Facebook is positioning the move as ‘part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products’, but maybe it just doesn’t find the aging technology useful anymore and is trying to make a virtue of necessity.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO