The folks over at Digital Camera World in the UK (one of my favorite mags), did a piece on how to cancel your Adobe subscription, and I’m not posting here to get you to cancel (just the opposite). I’m posting it here because there are still a few folks still desperately clinging onto the hope that Adobe is going to go back and sell copies of Photoshop (it was $800) and Lightroom (it was $150, so nearly $1,000 for the two of them) again. By the way, they’re not.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO