William R. Swindle

A fourth stimulus check is still seeming highly unlikely for Americans even as concerns over the rising costs of items due to inflation and the end of nearly all COVID-19 protections continue to cause panic for some of the lowest-income families. However, some of those who are struggling may still be able to take advantage of one of the few remaining programs and receive up to $1,800 from the government before the end of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO