William R. Swindle

Andrew P. Galdes has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C., effective January 1, 2022. A member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department, he specializes in US economic sanctions and export controls. He counsels clients across industry sectors that are facing trade-related regulatory, congressional, and other government investigations, or that need assistance developing or enhancing their internal compliance programs.
Comments / 0