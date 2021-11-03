CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

William R. Swindle

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam R. Swindle has been selected to serve as a regional leader for...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

David Kalhoefer

As a senior level land planner/project manager, David Kalhoefer has more than 24-years’ experience in land development with expertise in residential land planning, commercial and retail site planning, landscape design and project/construction management. Kalhoefer has led significant land planning business development and expansion for the North Texas region. He has served on Celina’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Building and Standard’s Cmte., Comprehensive Plan Cmte. and Citizen’s Bond Cmte.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
LAW
bizjournals

Andrew P. Galdes

Andrew P. Galdes has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C., effective January 1, 2022. A member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department, he specializes in US economic sanctions and export controls. He counsels clients across industry sectors that are facing trade-related regulatory, congressional, and other government investigations, or that need assistance developing or enhancing their internal compliance programs.
WASHINGTON, DC
bizjournals

Hugh Keenan Murtagh

Hugh Keenan Murtagh has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in New York, effective January 1, 2022. A member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department, he represents debtors and creditors in all aspects of restructuring, both in and out of court, with a particular focus on bankruptcy litigation.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wills Trusts Estates
bizjournals

Lindsey A. Mills

Lindsey A. Mills has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in New York, effective January 1, 2022. A member of the Capital Markets Practice in the Corporate Department, she advises clients on a range of equity and debt transactions, including IPOs and high yield and investment grade debt offerings. She also advises clients on securities law compliance and general corporate governance matters.
BUSINESS
Buffalo Business First

Labor Department on vaccine mandates: Head count, contractors and customizing policies

The U.S. Department of Labor has answered some big questions about OSHA’s vaccine regulations that have been plaguing the business community. Since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration came out with Emergency Temporary Standards for a federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate, companies have questioned whether the regulations pertain to them. The DOL’s website answers those questions, many of which surround the calculation of 100 employees.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Affordable housing initiatives take center stage in Tampa

The demand for affordable housing at all levels is exploding throughout Tampa Bay, which is seeing an influx of new residents following the Covid-19 pandemic. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Reviving the old, building anew

From pristine rural counties to neglected portions of Buffalo, the call to action is speaking to developers everywhere. What a difference a year can make. Corey Wiktor, executive director, County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, said he would have thought someone was playing a joke on him to suggest a $500 million-plus manufacturing operation in the rural towns of Franklinville and Farmersville.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
SmartAsset

What Is a Declaration of Trust?

A declaration of trust is the document that establishes a legal trust. It also defines the major elements of the entity, such as the beneficiaries and trustees. Once a trust has been established, a declaration of trust can also be … Continue reading → The post What Is a Declaration of Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Joint Tenants vs. Tenants in Common

When it comes to sharing ownership of a property with others, two frequently used options are joint tenancy and tenancy in common. While there are many similarities between the two, it’s important to understand the differences and how they can affect … Continue reading → The post Joint Tenants vs. Tenants in Common appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: How To Get $1800 Before 2021 Ends

A fourth stimulus check is still seeming highly unlikely for Americans even as concerns over the rising costs of items due to inflation and the end of nearly all COVID-19 protections continue to cause panic for some of the lowest-income families. However, some of those who are struggling may still be able to take advantage of one of the few remaining programs and receive up to $1,800 from the government before the end of the year.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets Them and What to Know

There are new stimulus checks going out next week to millions of people. Here is who gets them and what you should know, especially for this next payment!. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy