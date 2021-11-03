Cheryl L. Gordon

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
Cheryl Policastro was named Chief Strategy Officer for TPN, the creative commercial agency, leading strategy and insights, and focusing on forward-looking opportunities for the company and its clients. She will work closely with the leadership and growth teams to establish priorities for and implement TPN’s strategic vision as well as identify ways to build and expand the company’s business and offerings. Cheryl will continue to elevate the company’s approach, resources and agile capabilities.
Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
Respect. It’s respect for all of your employees and their individual contributions. Pay scale should never be a determining factor; only job performance, teamwork and effort should be considered. As part of our series called ‘Five Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A CEO’, we had the...
2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment. $800 a month rent and $800 deposit, all due at lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Must have verifiable income of at least 3x the amount of monthly rent. No evictions in the past 5 years. Building and apartment is non smoking. Everyone 18 years and older has to compete an application and background/credit check and there is a non refundable fee of $45 per applicant. Please complete the questionnaire. Contact us by email with any questions.
Investors have poured more than $29 billion into dozens of Opportunity Zones in recent years, but there are mixed feelings about the initiative's effectiveness among state officials from around the nation and some compliance issues are looming. The findings, from a Government Accountability Office report published in October, showed a...
Matthew J. Peters has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C., effective January 1, 2022. A member of the Securities Litigation & Professional Liability Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department, his practice focuses on securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, and SEC investigations, and includes complex commercial litigation.
Hugh Keenan Murtagh has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in New York, effective January 1, 2022. A member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department, he represents debtors and creditors in all aspects of restructuring, both in and out of court, with a particular focus on bankruptcy litigation.
As a senior level land planner/project manager, David Kalhoefer has more than 24-years’ experience in land development with expertise in residential land planning, commercial and retail site planning, landscape design and project/construction management. Kalhoefer has led significant land planning business development and expansion for the North Texas region. He has served on Celina’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Building and Standard’s Cmte., Comprehensive Plan Cmte. and Citizen’s Bond Cmte.
Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
Andrew P. Galdes has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C., effective January 1, 2022. A member of the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice in the Litigation & Trial Department, he specializes in US economic sanctions and export controls. He counsels clients across industry sectors that are facing trade-related regulatory, congressional, and other government investigations, or that need assistance developing or enhancing their internal compliance programs.
The past 18 months have given businesses plenty of opportunity to implement their crisis plans. While some sectors have been hit harder than others, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to virtually every business — whether from closures or capacity limits, staff shortages, glitches with remote-working technology, supply chain disruptions or just general uncertainty.
Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
With more than 23-years’ experience designing and managing public infrastructure projects, Haynes is responsible for growing the company’s public sector services program and has served as city engineer for five municipalities and developed capital improvement plans throughout North Texas. Some notable projects include the Downtown Reconstruction in Roanoke, TX and the $55 Million Solana Business Park Redevelopment in Westlake, TX.
EDUCATION: The Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle, PA (Juris Doctor, Order of the Barristers Honor Society, 1996) Jennifer M. Horn is an accomplished attorney with comprehensive experience in client representation and litigation. She has built her practice representing owners, construction managers, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, sureties, and homeowners in public and private construction projects. Her knowledge of building envelope defects including defects to stucco, cultured stone, brick, siding and EIFS, has proved invaluable to the successful resolution of numerous negotiations with builders.
The off-white business suit covered with a 6-inch swath of elephant manure isn't framed in Shelly Prichard's office as a reminder of the beginning of her love for nonprofit management. The memory is enough. "That was really my entry into the nonprofit world," Prichard said, "and I loved every second...
When it comes to sharing ownership of a property with others, two frequently used options are joint tenancy and tenancy in common. While there are many similarities between the two, it’s important to understand the differences and how they can affect … Continue reading →
TK: What does this honor mean to you both personally and professionally?. Cheryl: Hard work truly pays off. It has been a difficult year for me personally however I didn’t allow that to discourage me professionally. Bringing the right people alongside you matters. The courage to take risk, believe in yourself and make bold decisions is vital to long term success. I didn’t allow anything to stop me or slow me down. Because of that our business has received exposure I didn’t expect, and we continue to grow rapidly.
