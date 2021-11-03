Cheryl L. Gordon

2 bed, 1.5 bath apartment. $800 a month rent and $800 deposit, all due at lease signing. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Must have verifiable income of at least 3x the amount of monthly rent. No evictions in the past 5 years. Building and apartment is non smoking. Everyone 18 years and older has to compete an application and background/credit check and there is a non refundable fee of $45 per applicant. Please complete the questionnaire. Contact us by email with any questions.

HAMILTON, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO