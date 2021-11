Iconic family-friendly brands collaborate for interactive holiday programming. Greensboro, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2021) - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) continues its commitment to strategic collaborations with the announcement of a new partnership with The Lumistella Company, the team dedicated to bringing Santa's North Pole to life for children around the world. The collaboration will feature an exclusive The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt activated at all of Tanger Outlets' U.S. centers nationwide. Offering an immersive, branded family entertainment experience, the holiday program will tap into the wonder of The Elf on the Shelf by bringing the Scout Elves to life at Tanger centers. The move highlights Tanger's continued efforts to drive critical and timely partnerships that appeal to both retailers and shoppers of all ages.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO