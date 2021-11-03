CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Letter to the Editor

cashmerevalleyrecord.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould a work of art have saved the U.S. from Colin Powell’s WMD speech to the U.N. Security Council and the eventual Iraq War? What if Nelson Rockefeller’s loan to the U.N. of the Guernica tapestry had not been shrouded...

www.cashmerevalleyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Nelson Rockefeller
Person
Picasso
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fareeha Arshad

Three policies from the Nazi period

Hitler and his followers were some of the cruellest people ever to walk the earth — there is no denying that. They committed some of the most inhumane and atrocious acts known to humanity. Still, amidst the evil that lurked during the Nazi period, there were glimpses of good reflected among the authorities. Despite how sinister and corrupt the Nazis policies were, specific strategies they executed to better their people and the environment. Let’s have a look at some of such policies implemented that continue to benefit us until today.
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#The U N Security Council#U N#Guernicans#German#Tapestry#Nytimes
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse spokesperson slams Biden for casting defendant as a White supremacist

A spokesperson for Kyle Rittenhouse discussed the seventh day of the nationally-watched homicide trial in which the defendant took the stand and testified. David Hancock slammed President Joe Biden on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday evening for casting Rittenhouse as a White supremacist in a tweet one year ago. "Don't forget the candidate for the U.S. president himself last year prior to the election called Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist. Joe Biden called him a White supremacist; that is appalling. I can't even gauge how wrong that is."
U.S. POLITICS
DesignerzCentral

'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Washington Post

Tough sentences for Jan. 6 rioters should freak Trump out

Scott Kevin Fairlamb on Wednesday became the recipient of the toughest sentence yet administered for the crimes committed during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fairlamb, who pleaded guilty to charges against him, will serve 41 months in prison. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The Post recounts:...
POTUS
The Independent

Pelosi calls for investigation into Republican who posted anime showing him killing AOC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on the House ethics committee and law enforcement to initiate investigations into Representative Paul Gosar over an anime video he posted on Twitter which depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging a pair of swords at President Joe Biden.Ms Pelosi responded to the controversy surrounding the violent video in a tweet of her own, in which she urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn it and support investigations by the House ethics committee and law enforcement. “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy