Unranked amateurs will be able to play alongside some of the best players in the world at this weekend's 2021 Edgeball Chicago International Table Tennis Open in Libertyville. During Friday night's meet-and-reet at the Libertyville Sports Complex, a player the caliber of two-time Olympian and five-time national champion Lily Zhang might take part in a game of "Pingpong Merry-Go-Round," where teams of multiple players take turns hitting a ball while working their way around a table.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO