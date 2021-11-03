CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rode AI-Micro could be a game-changing audio interface for on the go podcasters

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
laptopmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRode launched today the AI-Micro audio interface for smartphones, tablets, and computers, and it could be game-changing for content creators that are always on the go. The AI-Micro allows you to connect two 3.5mm input mics to your phone or other devices quickly and it works with Rode's Connect, Rode Reporter,...

www.laptopmag.com

provideocoalition.com

RØDE unveils AI-Micro, new multiplatform dual channel 48 kHz audio interface

About a nanosecond after RØDE’s strict embargo ended on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10 AM AEDT (UTC+11 — Australian time) —which works out to Tuesday at 7 PM in Florida or NY time, I am delighted to share with you the information about the new AI-Micro multiplatform dual channel 48 kHz/24-bit audio interface. I am particularly excited and enthusiastic about it since I had done so much deep and wide coverage of the otherwise underpublicized SC6-L dual channel interface in 2018-2019. I consider the original SC6-L to be the inspiration for the just announced AI-Micro. In fact, the two devices share much more similarities than differences. Both are specifically designed and marketed to connect and adapt up to to two unbalanced 3.5 mm microphones to connect digitally to a modern device at our absolute standard of 48 kHz (see 48kHzAlliance.com) and 24-bit depth/resolution. Both supply bias voltage (“plugin power”, not phantom power) for these microphones and both offer stereo monitoring, with latency-free sidetone so you can hear yourself for quality control. Ahead, I’ll cover the small —yet huge— improvements in the new AI-Micro as a preview of my upcoming review, to be published shortly after I receive the sample unit I’m expecting soon. I also added a video from RØDE.
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

13 Best HDMI Cables: Gaming, Television and Audio

While the average consumer might find the humble mere par of the course when it comes to playing audio and video out of their TV, there’s far more to HDMI cables than meets the eye. You see, for film buffs, gamers and couch potatoes the HDMI cable is like a gift from the gods themselves, bringing glorious 4K high-definition picture and audio to the masses. But if you’ve ever been shopping for an HDMI cable, you’ll quickly find yourself lost down a rabbit hole of technical terms and jargon, when all you wanted was to be able to play the latest Call of Duty in 4K.
ELECTRONICS
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: Why Facebook Is Going Meta

Well, it’s official: Facebook has officially changed its corporate name to Meta to reflect its growing focus on the metaverse. On this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, we discuss the name change, our thoughts on Meta’s mission, and the future of virtual communities.
INTERNET
DIY Photography

Rode’s new AI-Micro turns almost any microphone into a digital USB audio device

One of the big benefits of both the Rode VideoMic NTG and the Rode Wireless GO II is that you can use them as digital audio devices, plugged straight into a USB port on your computer or the Type-C or Lightning sockets on your smartphones. And this isn’t just the standard analogue pin reassignment like the headphone adapter that comes with your iPhone. It’s true digital audio.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to change an Apple Watch band

If you've never thought about your Apple Watch band after snapping it into place, then you might be wondering how to change an Apple Watch band when you are ready for a new look. Whether you have a brand-new Apple Watch 7 or are still using the original Apple Watch,...
ELECTRONICS
