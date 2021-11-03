BMX Legend Mat Hoffman Judges IGN's Riders Republic Tricks

Riders Republic makes an awful first impression. Dropping players into a tutorial that feels far too long, you’re forced to listen to the closest thing this online extreme sports playground has to a story, and it is almost immediately rough. Your new mentor and a friend talk to you like characters from the worst extreme sports movie the 90s never saw, if they had time-traveled to the present for about five minutes and understood nothing of what they heard. A combination of slang that no one has used in twenty years and newer phrases that the developers clearly don’t quite get create a world that is trying really hard to be cool but was clearly created by people who have no idea what that means in 2021. It feels deeply out of touch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO