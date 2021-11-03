BMX Legend Mat Hoffman Judges IGN's Riders Republic Tricks

Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic has arrived on Xbox consoles, PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, bringing a healthy slice of extreme sports to your screens. You’ll be using Rocketwings to speed through the sky, skis to shred the gnar with your pals, and navigating rough terrain to reach the finish line first in some downhill biking. Whatever you’re looking for when it comes to extreme sports in games, Riders Republic more than likely has it. Some of you lucky Xbox owners may have a rather familiar question at this point: Is Riders Republic coming to Xbox Game Pass?
