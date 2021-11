SANTA FE, NM — I was sure I wouldn’t find anyone in New Mexico to interview for this article. I was wrong. “Artists and creative communities are the ones who are making things interesting right now,” says Sara Ludy, an artist who works across digital media and recently moved to Placitas, New Mexico. She’s right. Artists are using NFTs to operate outside of conventional art-world models. And thanks to smart contracts on the blockchain, they are establishing standards for themselves concerning commissions (typically 10 percent) on resales — income that for visual artists has been hotly contested.

