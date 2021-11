Wasn’t the ZX Spectrum great, with its odd rubber keys and massive selection of tape-based games?. Hang on.. the ZX what? We don’t honestly expect everyone reading this article to know it by name, but for quite a few people, the ZX Spectrum was their doorway to video gaming. Games came on tape, which you’d purchase from WH Smiths and definitely not copy using your friend’s dad’s twin-deck tape recorder, and would take half an hour to load. If you were lucky you’d play games using a rather suspect-looking joystick and, if not, you’d tap away at the tiny keys to control your on-screen avatar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO