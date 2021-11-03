CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Views at Harbortown Apartments sold for more than $95 million

By Brent Godwin
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A prominent apartment community on Atlantic Boulevard has new ownership. Viewpoint Equities, based in San Diego, purchased Views at Harbortown Apartments for $95.85...

