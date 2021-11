(Audubon) Coming up on KSOM Thursday night we’ll have Audubon at WACO in an 8-Player state quarterfinal. Audubon advanced by not only winning, but winning comfortably at #1 Montezuma by a score of 63-14. Wheeler coach Sean Birks says they had a lot of respect for the Braves, but entered that game with a lot of confidence. “Worst case scenario we thought it might get into a shootout if we didn’t slow them down. The fact our defense came to play and won the turnover battle and kept them under 50% completions, it really boils down to our defense, especially our defensive line played really, really well. Offensively we ran the ball successfully. Gavin Smith had over 300 yards on the ground. We were explosive in the run game and we kept them from being explosive. It really was the perfect storm for us last week.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO