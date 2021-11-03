CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

 7 days ago
TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

Hays Post

Kansas governor to get COVID test after lawmaker's infection

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test after a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive. Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman said the governor planned to take the test Wednesday afternoon even though she’s had no symptoms and likely is not infected.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. largest school district to help vaccinate 5-11 year old kids

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The largest school district in Kansas plans to open a COVID-19 immunization site after the vaccine was approved for kids aged 5-11. Wichita district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the school system hasn’t administered any shots yet to the 5-11 group and won’t be going school-by-school with vaccines. Instead, the district will set up a vaccination station at district headquarters that will serve the school community, including students, parents and unvaccinated employees.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

HaysMed recognizes specialists during Forensic Nurses Week

"Forensic nurses play an integral role in bridging the gap between law and medicine. They should be in each and every emergency room." — U.S. President Joseph Biden. Violence and trauma occur every day, everywhere, worldwide. This week, November 8 to 12, is Forensic Nurses Week. This special week has been dedicated to honor the extraordinary work of nurses who practice in this unique nursing specialty. Forensic nurses have the knowledge and expertise to decrease the healthcare consequences of violence, improve patient recovery, and lower healthcare costs. As the fastest growing nursing specialty, forensic nursing serves to ensure that patients who are affected by violence receive expert, compassionate, and comprehensive care.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 12 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. since Friday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Monday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Friday. As of Monday morning, HaysMed reported 15 COVID-19 inpatients, up from 14 on Friday. The KDHE reported Monday 53 percent of eligible Ellis County residents are fully vaccinated,...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hays Post

Signups still underway for Kansas Startup at Fort Hays State

Kansas Startup is back to full strength and will kick off on Friday, Nov. 12, at Fort Hays State University’s Robbins Center. The 48-hour hands-on event, which runs through Sunday afternoon, offers the opportunity for people to pitch ideas for new ventures, form teams around the best ideas, then turn those ideas into reality. Teams work on plans ranging from solving problems in their community to launching nonprofit organizations.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) —Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

2022 ag economy forecast good although gov't payments likely to end

The director of the Department of Economics at Kansas State University is predicting an outstanding farm economy through the end of this year with some weakening in 2022. Allen Featherstone, professor and head of the K-State Department of Agriculture Economics, spoke at a recent Economic Outlook Conference in Hays. The...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Girl faces weeks in the hospital after rare mercury spill

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri girl is hospitalized and three households have been evacuated after a rare mercury spill. Jen Niswonger of Wentzville first took her four children to the doctor this summer when they all broke out in rashes. Her 11-year-old daughter didn't get better. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it wasn't until Oct. 29 that medical tests determined the child suffered from mercury poisoning.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Christina Long, NetWorked

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Are you ready? Are you ready to advance your business in the race to a modern digital environment? Today we’ll learn about a new digital, online initiative to support rural businesses. Last week we met Christina Long, strategic director for NetWorked – Partnership...
SMALL BUSINESS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

