In 1999, he predicted the Dow would reach 36,000. It finally came true

Kokomo Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an episode of "Crossfire" on CNN, James Glassman...

www.kokomotribune.com

Comments / 1

CNN

Dow closes above 36,000 for the first time

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 36,000 mark for the first time Tuesday following a gain of about 140 points, or 0.4%. On Monday it had briefly risen above 36,000 but didn't end the day there. Investors had to wait only a little...
STOCKS
wealthmanagement.com

Author of 'Dow 36,000' Book on Lessons Learned Since the 1999 Prediction

(Bloomberg) -- It’s probably been dunked on more than your average Nerf basketball hoop. And yet the prediction in the book “Dow 36,000” now has been fulfilled, with the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average touching the level promised in the title by authors James Glassman and Kevin Hassett. The only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

Remember ‘Dow 36,000’? The ‘most spectacularly wrong investing book ever’ is finally right—22 years later

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It’s probably been dunked on more than your average Nerf basketball hoop. And yet the prediction in the book “Dow 36,000” now has been fulfilled, with the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average touching the level promised in the title by authors James Glassman and Kevin Hassett.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow#Cnn
milwaukeesun.com

Stocks in America again reach record heights, Dow Jones lags

NEW YORK, New York - It was just another regular trading day on Wall Street Thursday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closing at record highs. Only the Dow Jones was sold off. "We have had a very strong earnings season and the Fed has followed...
STOCKS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Stocks gain, pushing the Dow Jones industrials over 36,000 for 1st time

Wall Street added to its recent run of milestones Tuesday as stock indexes hit new highs again and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 36,000 points for the first time. The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 each rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq gained 0.3%. The three indexes also notched all-time...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the boomerang that’s coming after the Great Resignation

A record 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August. Add that to the 20 million people who voluntarily left their jobs since April, and it’s clear that the U.S. workforce is experiencing a shift of historical proportion. Dubbed the “Great Resignation,” the rapid pace of this trend has dominated headlines, unsettled business leaders, and left many scrambling to adjust to the unprecedented levels of turnover.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Visa, Caterpillar share losses lead Dow's 113-point drop

Dragged down by declines for shares of Visa and Caterpillar, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 113 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Visa (V) and Caterpillar (CAT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Visa's shares are down $7.01 (3.2%) while those of Caterpillar have fallen $4.64 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 77-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include IBM (IBM) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow’s push over 36,000

Shares are mostly lower in Asia, weighed down by concerns over disrupted supply chains and shipping, despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first close above 36,000 points. Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday. On Tuesday, the Dow added 0.4%, the broader S&P 500 also added 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.3%. The gains came ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The Fed is considering ways to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy and will issue a policy statement later Wednesday. Oil prices declined, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.55%.
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Why Dow Jones Industrials Needs Correction Before True Breakout

The broader stock market has made a nice recovery from the September pullback. Yes, it was just a pullback. And not even a strong pullback at that. After months of sideways action on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (even though we made new highs), this stock market index needs a refresh and strong breakout.
