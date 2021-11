Colin Kaepernick may never get in the Pro Football of Fame, but he's using his new series to make a case for sainthood. The controversial NFL quarterback hosts this scripted look back at his high school days, in which he tackled every kind of discrimination you could imagine. He's comforted by his supportive parents, played by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker, who might as well be starring in a reboot of "The Brady Bunch." I have a lot of sympathy for Kaepernick, but he doesn't do himself any favors by painting himself as sports' greatest Goody Two-shoes. Netflix.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO