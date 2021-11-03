2021 Ski Valley All-Conference Teams

CLARE — Ogemaw Heights and Elk Rapids will meet in the Div. 3 regional final in boys soccer after picking up wins on Tuesday in Clare. The Falcons secured their first regional victory with a 1-0 win over Big Rapids. The game was scoreless at halftime, but Ogemaw Heights took the lead with a goal by Cameron Miller in the second half. Late in regulation, Big Rapids appeared to score the game-tying goal with time expiring, but the refs called it off, saying it was out of bounds over the crossbar before landing in the back of the net.

