CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

2021 Ski Valley All-Conference Teams

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDU7o_0clYfbZQ00

The Ski Valley Conference has released its 2021 football all-conference teams.

Central Lake quarterback Brayden Steenwyck was named the Ski Valley Conference Player of the Year while Mason Blumke of Inland Lakes earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year honors. Grant Blumke of Inland Lakes was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

All-Conference

Quarterback

Brayden Steenwyck, Central Lake

Offensive Skill

Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes

Hudson Decker, Onaway

Isaiah Crawford, Pellston

Garrett Cameron, Pellston

Jamal Cebulski, Central Lake

Offensive Line

Zach Prodan, Inland Lakes

Nevin Thompson, Inland Lakes

Noah Hill, Gaylord St. Mary

Defensive Line

Jake Willey, Inland Lakes

Ethan Landon, Pellston

Logan Cherry, Gaylord St. Mary

Linebacker

Grant Blumke, Inland Lakes

Garrett Cameron, Pellston

Dillon Croff, Gaylord St. Mary

Defensive Back

Sam Mayer, Inland Lakes

Gavin Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary

Daniel Smith, Gaylord St. Mary

Punter

Ethan Landon, Pellston

Special Teams Player

Kenny Crawford, Pellston

At-Large Selection

Mason Blumke, Inland Lakes

Honorable Mention

Jake McGee (QB) – Forest Area, Gavin Bebble (QB) – Gaylord St. Mary, Evan Pearson (Skill) – Bellaire, Payton Teuthorn (Skill) – Inland Lakes, Gavin Green (Skill) – Onaway, Donovan Blust (Skill) – Gaylord St. Mary, Kelan Pletcher (Skill) – Central Lake, Garrison Barrett (Skill) – Central Lake, Drayten Evans (Skill) – Central Lake, Cole Robinson (OL) – Bellaire, Sir-Xavier Navoni (OL) – Forest Area, Aiden Klungle (OL) – Pellston, Quentin Baeckeroot (DL) – Bellaire, Dylan Layman (DL) – Inland Lakes, Matthew Kovalcsik (DL) – Forest Area, Sam Daily (DL) – Pellston, Garrett Purdy (DL) – Central Lake, Justin Becmer (Linebacker) – Bellaire, Justin Kramer-St Germain (Linebacker) – Onaway, Rich Aluague (DB) – Onaway, Connor Campbell – Bellaire, Chris Mathia – Forest Area, Will Kline – Pellston, Daniel Powers – Gaylord St. Mary, Austin Brege – Inland Lakes

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
MISportsNow

Football Playoff History for Area Teams

The 2021 MHSAA high school football playoffs begin this week for 40 area 11-player and 8-player teams. Below is a playoff history for all 40 area programs. Traverse City Central (19 – 1975, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1990-91, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2014-21) Playoff Record: 23-15 State Championships: (3) –...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

2021 MHSAA Area High School Football Playoff Pairings

The 2021 MHSAA 11-player and 8-player high school football playoff brackets were released Sunday evening. Below is a listing of area 11-player district and 8-player regional pairings. Division 1. Region 1, District 1. Grand Ledge (6-3) at Rockford (9-0) Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3) Division 2. Region 1,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Jake Mcgee
MISportsNow

17 Local Football Teams Ranked in Final AP Poll

The Michigan Associated Press released its final Michigan Prep Football Poll of the season, with 17 local teams ranked this week. Others receiving votes: Hartland 2. Detroit Catholic Central 2. Ann Arbor Huron 1. Dearborn Fordson 1. Division 2. School Total Points. 1. Warren De La Salle (5) (8-0) 50.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Top 5 Area Games: Playoffs – First Round

HM Rogers City (8-1) at No. 9 Inland Lakes (9-0), 7 p.m. – A year after reaching the Division 1 state semifinals, Inland Lakes finds itself enjoying another historic season while Rogers City has found immediate success in its first year of 8-player football. This marks the first meeting in the series since 2017. The Hurons are 5-4 all-time against the Bulldogs.
ROGERS CITY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 10/18-10/24

This past week was the final week of the high school football regular season and there were some very exciting matchups with conference titles on the line. Plus, there were some crucial district finals games in boys soccer. Here is a look at the MISportsNow Top Plays from week nine.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ski Valley Conference#Inland Lakes Noah Hill#Gaylord St Mary Punter#Pellston Special Teams#Onaway
MISportsNow

Ogemaw Heights, Elk Rapids Advance to Div. 3 Regional Final

CLARE — Ogemaw Heights and Elk Rapids will meet in the Div. 3 regional final in boys soccer after picking up wins on Tuesday in Clare. The Falcons secured their first regional victory with a 1-0 win over Big Rapids. The game was scoreless at halftime, but Ogemaw Heights took the lead with a goal by Cameron Miller in the second half. Late in regulation, Big Rapids appeared to score the game-tying goal with time expiring, but the refs called it off, saying it was out of bounds over the crossbar before landing in the back of the net.
CLARE, MI
FOX 28 Spokane

MSU's White, UM's Gfeller Named to Preseason All-Conference Team

*Editors Note: The following is a release from the Big Sky Conference. The Big Sky Conference is shaping up to be a deep and talented league this season when it comes to women’s basketball, and that has been made even more apparent by the lineup of women selected to the Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team that was released today by the league office.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Metro News

Roundup: Spring Valley makes it two in a row over Martinsburg; All No. 1 teams in SSAC ratings fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out news and notes from around West Virginia in the tenth week of the regular season. SPRING VALLEY 35, Martinsburg 30 — Spring Valley collected five turnovers as they defeated Martinsburg (9-1) for the second consecutive season. The Timberwolves erased a 14-point second half deficit with a 21-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.
MARTINSBURG, WV
97.9 KICK FM

Hannibal, Palmyra Well Represented on All-Conference Teams

Northeast Missouri was well represented in all-conference football selections announced this week. The undefeated and state-ranked Hannibal Pirates placed no less than 15 players on the 2021 North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference squad. They include:. First team Offense - Quarterback, Courtland Watson; Running Back, A.J. Thomas; Lineman, Caden Selle; Tight...
HANNIBAL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Sanford Meridian Holds off Lake City

LAKE CITY – Sanford Meridian ended its season with a 20-12 win over Lake City on Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs (2-7) took a 12-0 lead to the half and 20-6 through three. Lake City wraps up its season at 5-4.
LAKE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Clare Downs Gladwin in D5 District Opener

GLADWIN – Clare opened its stay in the Division 5 state playoffs with a 32-12 win over Gladwin in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday. The Pioneers (7-3) took a 12-0 lead to the second quarter and extended their lead to 18-0 at the half. Gladwin ends...
GLADWIN, MI
MISportsNow

Clare Football Coach Kelly Luplow Gets 250th Career Win

CLARE — Longtime Clare football head coach Kelly Luplow reached 250 career wins in his team’s final regular season game last Friday. Entering this season, only 27 other coaches had reached that mark in the state’s history. Luplow has been the Clare head coach since 1987, leading the program to...
CLARE, MI
MISportsNow

McBain NMC, Buckley End Postseason Runs in Div. 4 Regional Semis

CADILLAC — The McBain NMC and Buckley boys soccer teams both had their seasons end in the Div. 4 regional semifinals on Tuesday in Cadillac. NMC lost to North Muskegon, 1-0, while Buckley lost to Wyoming Potter’s House Christian, 7-1. Ben Hoffer scored the lone goal for North Muskegon in the regional semifinal to start the day in Cadillac.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

McBain Cruises Past Evart by 35

EVART – McBain cruised to a 42-7 win over conference foe Evart in a Division 7 district semifinal on Friday. The Ramblers (7-3) held a 22-7 lead at the half en route to their fourth straight win. With the loss, Evart ends its season at 7-3. McBain will take on...
EVART, MI
MISportsNow

Mt. Pleasant Tops Marquette by 31

MT. PLEASANT – Mt. Pleasant secured a spot in a Division 3 district final via a 37-6 win over Marquette on Friday. The Oilers (11-0) led 17-3 at the half. With the loss, Marquette wraps up its year at 7-3. Mt. Pleasant will now take on defending state champion DeWitt...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
334
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy