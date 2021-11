It’s not every day that we talk about a video game release that’s tied to an IP that had its heyday 46 years ago, but today’s that day. The Pinchcliffe Grand Prix (or Flaklypa in Norwegian) was a stop-motion animated feature film that came out of Norway way back in 1975. If you are not from Norway it’s pretty likely you’ve never heard of it, but it’s the most widely viewed Norwegian movie of all time, having sold more cinema seat tickets than the population of the country. Still, it’s quite a niche IP to pull from to create a new video game on Nintendo Switch in 2021!

