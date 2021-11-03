CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shadow Docket and How the Supreme Court Uses It (Video)

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most Americans think about the Supreme Court, they think of the nine justices in black robes hearing oral arguments in a stately courtroom. Then, after careful consideration by the justices involving extensive...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Slate

How the Supreme Court unleashed a brutal wave of partisan redistricting.

Toward the end of the last decade, in Rucho v. Common Cause, the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed justices effectively abolished constitutional limits on partisan gerrymandering. But don’t worry about it, Chief Justice John Roberts told the country: You, the citizens, can fix this problem yourselves! States “are actively addressing the issue on a number of fronts,” Roberts promised, and Congress isn’t far behind. “The avenue for reform established by the Framers,” he assured readers, “and used by Congress in the past, remains open.”
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Wrestles With Religious Rights in Death Chamber (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court grappled with the religious rights of death-row inmates in the execution chamber, as the justices weighed a request by a Texas prisoner to have his Baptist pastor pray aloud and place his hands on the man during the lethal injection. Hearing arguments in Washington, the justices...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
arcamax.com

Supreme Court to weigh how Congress treats Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday about how Congress denies residents of Puerto Rico certain Social Security benefits, in a case that could shift the unusual and contentious relationship between Congress and the island territory the U.S. acquired more than a century ago. The case centers on...
Daily Beast

How the Christian Right Took Over the Supreme Court

There are Supreme Court commentators, and then there’s Linda Greenhouse. No one else has Greenhouse’s talent for explaining the significance of the court’s decisions, not to mention her access to seemingly everyone in Washington, D.C., and her sheer talent as a writer. For decades, she has been a familiar face at Supreme Court arguments—think Anna Wintour at Fashion Week or Spike Lee at Knicks games—writing over 2,800 articles for The New York Times and lately writing and lecturing at Yale Law School.
SFGate

Supreme Court mulls religion on death row

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - God's ways are often mysterious, and so Jan Trujillo doesn't spend much time wondering why she and other members of Second Baptist Church were called to minister to the men of Texas's death row. "We could do something different. Yeah, of course we could," she said...
bloomberglaw.com

Death Penalty, State Secrets Up Next at Supreme Court (PODCAST)

Expedited case on religious advisers in death chamber also on tap. It’s another big week of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices will hear cases involving national security state secrets and religious rights of death-row inmates. Bloomberg Law “Cases and Controversies”podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin...
yourvalley.net

State Supreme Court decision wiped more than a dozen laws

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve “budget reconciliation” bills on Tuesday, they quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks of faculty and students. With its three-sentence order, the justices also removed a similar prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on...
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
MassLive.com

US Supreme Court must move past politics (Editorial)

‘My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.”. So said the Supreme Court’s newest member, Amy Coney Barrett, at an event in September. She set herself quite the daunting task, as it will obviously take more than happy talk from the least-senior justice to change the citizens’ view of the highest court in the land. Especially when one considers the occasion of her address: a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center, named for the state’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, the former majority leader who refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat left open with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. His argument then? A vacancy on the high court in a presidential election year shouldn’t be filled so that the voters can weigh in. Last year, however, he rammed Barrett’s nomination through in record time on the eve of the election.
