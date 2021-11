Now that Spooky SZN has passed, and we’re heading into Turkey SZN (before it officially becomes Mariah SZN), it’s now as good as ever to get into In Our Feels SZN. BJ The Chicago Kid is keeping that tradition alive with his latest mini-EP, Three. “It feels good to be independent and finally be able to give my fans the music I’ve been making closer to the time it’s been created,” BJ says about the project. “It’s an empowering feeling because I think as artists often by the time a project comes out, we have emotionally detached from it. Three is special because this is very much my current takes or feelings on love and relationships instead of my thoughts from one to two years ago!”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO