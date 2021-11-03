Multiple search warrants lead to felony drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — On November 2, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau assisted by the New Bern Police Department in executing multiple search warrants on residences located at Clark Road and Maul Swamp Road in Vanceboro along with Pate Road in New Bern.

During the searches, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, suboxone and packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

As a result of the searches, Monte Deshawn Dawson, 49, of Vanceboro was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, three felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two felony counts maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and felony conspiracy. Dawson’s bond is $355,000.

Noah Clark Campbell, 67, of New Bern, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin.

Campbell was on the Department of Public Safety post-release supervision for trafficking heroin, trafficking schedule II-controlled substance, and for being a habitual felon. Campbell’s bond is $500,000 secured.

“These investigations and arrests resulted from citizen complaints reporting illegal drug activities in their communities,” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said. “I cannot emphasize my appreciation for those citizens who reach out to us and provide information regarding these illegal activities.”

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Bureau & K-9 Bureau assisted with these search warrants.

