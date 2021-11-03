CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Multiple search warrants lead to felony drug charges

By Kimberly Wooten, Craven County PD
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRG5T_0clYeMYq00

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — On November 2, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau assisted by the New Bern Police Department in executing multiple search warrants on residences located at Clark Road and Maul Swamp Road in Vanceboro along with Pate Road in New Bern.

During the searches, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, suboxone and packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

As a result of the searches, Monte Deshawn Dawson, 49, of Vanceboro was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, three felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two felony counts maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and felony conspiracy. Dawson’s bond is $355,000.

Noah Clark Campbell, 67, of New Bern, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin.

Campbell was on the Department of Public Safety post-release supervision for trafficking heroin, trafficking schedule II-controlled substance, and for being a habitual felon. Campbell’s bond is $500,000 secured.

“These investigations and arrests resulted from citizen complaints reporting illegal drug activities in their communities,” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said. “I cannot emphasize my appreciation for those citizens who reach out to us and provide information regarding these illegal activities.”

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Bureau & K-9 Bureau assisted with these search warrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
WNCT

Greenville police investigate Wednesday morning homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday at The Davis Apartments. Officers responded to the parking lot of 3615 E. 10th Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they discovered Lemonte Anderson, 22, of Goldsboro dead in a parked car with apparent […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office updates on crash that killed driver and 7-year-old

WARNING: Body camera footage shown during the press conference contains foul language. GREENVILLE COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided details on Wednesday about a deadly crash that killed two people, including a 7-year-old girl.  We previously reported the incident happened Monday night at the intersection of White Horse Road and Claxton […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office awarded an equipment grant

KINSTON N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has just been awarded an equipment grant through the Governor’s Crime Commission. The office received $25,000 for this upcoming year to help buy equipment through this grant. Maj. Ryan Dawson said after incidents this past year such as a deputy-involved shooting and a three-day manhunt, they […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
City
Vanceboro, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
Vanceboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Police investigate restaurant fight in Texas town

Temple Police officers are investigating a disturbance at the Sol De Jalisco restaurant on South General Bruce Drive that happened Sunday. According to investigators, a woman called the restaurant to complain about an order she had picked up. Witnesses say she then went to the restaurant and started a verbal altercation. Police say the woman […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Distribution#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Convicted Felon
WNCT

SC teacher charged in deadly DUI crash resigns; district placed him on leave twice prior for alcohol-related incidents

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Schools (HCS) teacher recently charged with DUI in a deadly crash in Carolina Forest has resigned, according to documents obtained by News13. Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, News13 has obtained many documents from Michael Oerther’s employee file. In a letter signed on November 4, Oerther […]
CONWAY, SC
WNCT

Greenville shooting injures one person

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One person was shot in a parking lot on the block of 3001 Kingston Circle by an unknown person who fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

WNCT

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy