Quirky Things Women Have Had To Explain About Their Homes To Guests

It's been well over a year since many of us started working from home, making space in existing rooms for our computer monitors, stacks of paper, and more while trying to manage distractions from kids, roommates, partners, and even nosy neighbors (just me?). I'm personally not going into an office five days a week for the foreseeable future, and it's about time I make a conscious effort to elevate my work-from-home setup. Feeling the same way? You don't need to designate an entire room as office space (but wouldn't that be a dream?) in order to make your home office both chic and functional.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO