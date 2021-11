The Erie Community College men's basketball team traveled to Canandaigua on Saturday and came away with a win over Finger Lakes Community College 68-65. The Kats looked like they were well on their way to victory in the first half, at one point leading by as much as 16 points. The second half saw the Lakers slowly chip away at the Kats lead, eventually tying the game with just over six minutes to play. The remainder of the game was a back and forth contest between the teams.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO