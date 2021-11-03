CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New model of hydrocyclone

Cover picture for the articleThe new Cavex 2 hydrocyclone delivers a boost to separation technology, with its LIG+ advanced laminar spiral inlet and size of the feed chamber, providing excellent performance and 30% more capacity. This latest generation of cyclones boasts innovative design features, delivering an impressive improvement in volumetric capacity and reduced...

A new model for company culture fit

Particularly over 18-months of a traumatising pandemic, employees have flexed their approach to work and have remained incredibly loyal to their organisations. However, we have asked our employees to bring their whole selves to work and that is exactly what they are doing. Redefining company culture:. Brand vs culture –...
California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
Chile
Economy
Industry
DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
Sustainability Matters: Cariuma Is Now B-Corp Certified + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma stated it is the first skateboarding shoe company to hold the certification. “Becoming a B Corp has been a goal for Cariuma since day one, a natural fit with our mission to spread positivity and reshape our industry through the best sustainable products and ethical practices while recovering and restoring the environment,” Cariuma co-founder David Python said in a statement. Cariuma, which was founded...
Misfits Market CEO on Bringing Fresh Produce to California Food Deserts

Misfits Market, the grocery delivery company that capitalizes on curbing food waste, expanded into California for the first time on Wednesday. Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the launch in the Golden State, after the company's beginnings in Philadelphia and experiencing a wave of growth amid the pandemic. He noted that the expansion was an opportunity to provide West Coast communities with fresh produce as "one in five California households are in food deserts and don't have access to fresh, healthy food."
Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
Scaling Textile-to-Textile Recycling of Used Garments – The Holy Grail of Circular Textiles

Achieving circularity in textiles is an increasingly important topic on the industry agenda. However, at the present moment, this industry is still largely dominated by a linear business model, producing, consuming and throwing away more textiles than ever before. The transition to circularity is not an easy one, and it requires a collective, systemic approach. One of the three key components of a circular fashion model as defined by World Circular Textiles Day in their 2050 vision, is for “Raw materials to be renewable, recyclable and safe, and to be kept in continual circulation.” Effective textile-to-textile recycling of used garments at scale...
Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
Geely’s commercial division Farizon Auto unveils Homtruck concept semi-truck

Chinese automaker Geely’s commercial vehicle arm Farizon Auto has recently unveiled the semi-truck of the future. The Homtruck concept is a semi-truck that feels like home (hence the name). In addition, Homtruck is a new energy commercial vehicle available in various powertrain options like pure electric (with battery swapping technology), methanol hybrid, or a fossil fuel-powered range extender.
