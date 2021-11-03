CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Vehicles as Stock Offering Commences

By Larry Printz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla issued a recall Tuesday for 11,704 vehicles sold in the U.S. since 2017. The recall covers Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles and came about as a result of an over-the-air firmware update of the automaker’s “Full Self-Driving Beta,” its advanced driver assistance system. The company identified...

AFP

Rivian raises $11.9 bn in Wall Street debut

Rivian, an American automaker specializing in electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, announced Tuesday it had raised $11.9 billion in its Wall Street debut. Backed by Amazon and Detroit automaker Ford, Rivian set its IPO price at $78 per share, according to a press release, and will issue 153 million new shares on Wednesday, up from the 135 million initially planned, due to high demand from investors. This represents a valuation of $67.9 billion if stock options and other convertible shares are not taken into account. The amount is well above what the company expected in early November when it proposed a range of between $57 and $62 per share.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Y#Nhtsa#Fsd
investing.com

3 Auto Manufacturing Stocks Outperforming Tesla in 2021

The continuing government efforts to transition to an ecologically cleaner future have contributed markedly to the electric vehicle (EV) market’s growth over the past year. But while the shares of EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have gained significantly this year, the shares of auto manufacturers Ford Motor (F), Lucid (LCID), and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have garnered even more investor attention than TSLA. Let’s discuss.Rising fossil fuel prices and government initiatives to transition consumers to electric vehicles (EVs) drove EV sales this year. According to a new report by Kelley Blue Book, EV sales jumped nearly 60% year-over-year in the third quarter to an all-time high. The global EV market is expected to reach $812.89 billion by 2028, registering a 19.8% CAGR.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Car Buyers Remain Satisfied With Dealers Despite Lack of Inventory

The internet is filled with stories about dealers tacking on thousands of dollars in surcharges for buyers looking for the hottest new models, now that inventories are at record lows. But that hasn’t had any real impact on overall customer satisfaction, according to a new study by J.D. Power. One...
BUYING CARS
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

Tesla Now Has More Luxury Car Registrations Than Mercedes-Benz

Tesla isn’t just a force when it comes to battery-powered vehicles. Increasingly, it’s becoming a dominant player in the luxury car market as well. Elon Musk’s EV giant has now surpassed Mercedes-Benz for the third most luxury vehicle registrations in the US through the first nine months of the year, according to new market data from Experian (h/t CNET Roadshow). What’s more, the brand is closing in on the top two best-selling luxury marques in the country—BMW and Lexus. The new report covers the first three quarters of 2021. Through the end of September, 213,708 Mercedes-Benz SUVs, crossovers, sedans and sports cars...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla recall: what's happening?

Electric vehicle company Tesla has issued a recall order for more than 2,800 of its vehicles over an issue with their front suspension bolts, which could loosen and result in a dangerous loss of vehicle stability. The company’s recall affects Model 3 cars from the model years 2019, 2020, and...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Nissan Reports Improved Earnings for First Half of FY2021

Nissan Motor Co. announced improved financial results Tuesday for the first half of its fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2021, while revising its full-year profit outlook for the remaining six months of fiscal year 2021. The company reported net revenue of $34.9 billion, or 3.95 trillion yen, and operating...
MARKETS
KHQ Right Now

Car buyers see prices sky-rocket, could see changes in the future

MISSOULA, Mont. - Right now customers are seeing prices for new and used vehicles as high as ever. According to a new report from Automotive News, car-buyers may not be able to escape the impact of supply shortages, whether you're buying a car online or in person. The latest numbers...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Warning Needs To Be Taken Seriously

Legacy automakers like Ford and Volkswagen cannot afford to ignore new competitors like Tesla and Rivian. Tesla managed to change the entire automotive landscape beginning with the launch of the Model S in 2012. At first, mainstream brands didn't take this EV too seriously. The situation is completely different today. Both Ford and VW have committed billions of dollars to battery and autonomous driving technologies while GM plans to be EV-only by 2035.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks Instead

One of the most recognized names in the electric vehicles (EV) space, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has gained significant investor attention lately, which caused its stock to become overvalued. Now, Wall Street analysts’ price target for TSLA indicates a potential downside. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound EV stocks NIO (NIO), Li Auto (LI), and Workhorse (WKHS) could be better investment choices to cash in on the EV industry’s immense growth prospects. Let’s discuss.Due to climate concerns, governments worldwide are lending greater importance to emission control initiatives. Consequently, the electric vehicles (EVs) market is growing quickly. President Biden’s infrastructure bill proposal, which is expected to be passed imminently, has a $7.5 billion provision for EV charging networks. Furthermore, the EV-related proposals in the spending plan also include more than $100 billion in tax credits, which could slash EV prices and boost demand for them. The global EV market is expected to reach $917.70 billion in 2028, growing at a 20.6% CAGR.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

VW CEO Diess Survives Another Crisis — For Now

With the backing of key investors, including the Porsche and Piech families, Volkswagen Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess appears to have survived the latest threat to his control of Europe’s largest automaker — at least for the moment. The CEO has been battling with the VW Group’s powerful union about...
BUSINESS

