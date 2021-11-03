CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre Alliance to Participate in Global Event, All Together Now

Yes Weekly
 7 days ago

On Mon., Nov. 15, at 8 PM, join Theatre Alliance and 20 performers as we participate in the global event, “All Together Now!,” courtesy of Music Theatre International! Created as a fundraiser for any group that presents it (and 55,000 theaters around the world are!), all proceeds...

www.yesweekly.com

