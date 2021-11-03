Theatre Alliance to Participate in Global Event, All Together Now

StageWorks of Leominster is excited to present its next production of the season, “All Together Now!”. The mega-licensing company Music Theatre International of New York has put together this special music revue to unite the theatrical communities globally for one large production. This one show will occur over five days in November around the world at the same time, with more than 5,500 performances being done in 50 states and more than 40 countries and territories. Not only has this production been put together to unite our entire world, but it was designed to kick-off seasons for many groups that were devastated by the pandemic. “All Together Now!” is about bringing people back to theatre, whether as audience or cast members, crew or musicians, and this is our opportunity to feature talented people of varying backgrounds, cultures, and physical abilities. It is a time of rejoicing — live theatre has returned and we unite as a global community for one weekend of celebration.

