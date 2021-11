Manufacturers: Jotun, Caesar, Cay Home, MaiKa, Opple. Text description provided by the architects. Da Lat - the place of the dreamers, the homeland of the dreams, and somewhere during that journey, we need the right place to "shelters". So Olia's home will be the place that nothing could be better than. Located on a slope and hidden deep inside a narrow alley of Da Lat. Being immersed in the daylight, the building has a completely contrasting nuance to its appearance when the night falls, furthermore, the whole building will be as bright as a lantern with the intentional light in order to create the optimal effects.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO