November 8 statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay on the announcement that New York will close six state prisons. “Today’s announcement by the Department of Corrections that six correctional facilities will be closed is more evidence that Gov. Hochul is campaigning rather than governing. Closing prisons is an idea that might appeal to liberal voters in a primary, but it’s of no benefit to upstate communities and represents yet another step backward on public safety. Shutting down these facilities in the same reckless manner used by her predecessor demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the men and women who have dedicated their careers to serving the public.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO