Border War family tradition for UW’s OT Frank Crum
Frank Crum was just a little boy when he first played on the grass at War Memorial Stadium. Crum is a big boy now. The 6’7″, 314 lb offensive tackle for the Wyoming Cowboys, grew up in Laramie. He knows all about the Border War. It’s a three-generation family...
November 7, 2021 — It was the type of game the Wyoming Cowboys have wanted to play all season long. A game where they got a lead, were able to run the ball successfully, and had their defense force turnovers and limit scoring opportunities. In the end, Wyoming came away with a 31-17 home victory over rival Colorado State in the 113th edition of the Border War.
A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
Jim Mora hasn’t been a college football coach since being fired by UCLA before the end of the 2017 season. However, he could be back on the FBS sidelines as soon as next season, per a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, UConn is nearing a deal with Mora...
A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
LARAMIE – When University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl arrived in Laramie following the 2013 season, he thought he had an idea of the gravity surrounding the Cowboys’ annual showdown with Colorado State. He was mistaken. Fast forward a little less than eight years later, however, and Bohl has a...
Every Wyoming football fan knows week it is: Border War week. And the Cowboys will need to put it altogether to recapture the Bronze Boot on Saturday. Through much of the season, the Wyoming defense shined brightly and the offense sputtered. In Saturday’s loss to San Jose State, the roles reversed. Coach Bohl said he had seen glimpses of what the O line could do the week before, but they took a big step forward on Saturday.
As a junior at South Alabama, tight end Brandon Crum has been part of a Jaguars’ team that has delivered a bounce-back season in 2021. The Jaguars’ recent success continued Saturday, when the Auburn High alum found the end zone to help his squad add another victory to its collection.
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Senior Days come with a lot of energy and the Cowgirls executed on that Thursday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Colorado State at the Madrid Sports Complex. Although the Rams outshot (13-9) the Cowgirls, the ones on goal were the same – four. Similarly, the number of corners favored CSU at five to three, but that didn't translate to more goals either for the Rams. The loss put CSU at 6-7-3 overall and 5-4-1 in the Mountain West, while Wyoming finished to 8-10-1 overall and 4-7 in conference play. With more Mountain West games in play, the Rams seeding for next week's conference tournament is up in the air, but they are among the six that will play in Boise on Monday, Nov. 1st.
It is a college football rivalry for the ages. It is a series played in three different centuries, dating back to the first meeting in 1899. And for both of this week’s teams — the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams — it is the oldest rivalry in their histories.
LARAMIE – Steve Addazio spent a chunk of his weekly press conference killing Craig Bohl with kindness. Colorado State’s second-year head coach made it clear that he’s a fan of the way his Wyoming counterpart goes about his business. “Off the field, I really like Craig a lot and I...
MADISON — Once counted out after a 1-3 start, the Wisconsin Badgers have won four consecutive games and control their destiny in the Big Ten West. They played their best football of the season in a 27-7 victory over No. 9 Iowa Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The defense ranks No. 1 nationally after holding the Hawkeyes to 156 yards of offense. Over the four-game winning streak, the Badgers have allowed an average of 7.5 points per game and 180.3 yards per game.
With the annual Border War football game coming up between Colorado State and Wyoming, it's about to be a weekend full of tradition. Last year, the Rams brought home The Bronze Boot for the first time since 2015 when they beat the Cowboys 26-7 in an empty Canvas Stadium. With...
The Border War football game is a very hyped event here on campus, however there is a lot of good rivalry action to look forward to throughout the rest of the year. Seven different University of Wyoming teams either will or have already taken on the CSU Rams, for a grand total of 10 battles to be fought in the Border War.
This weekend will mark the 113th Border War between the Colorado State University Rams and the University of Wyoming Cowboys. “I look forward to the Border War every year,” Bryan Stevens, UW alumni and longtime Wyoming Cowboys fan, said. “This year the game has lost a bit of its luster, but no matter how good or bad each team looks, this is always a hard-fought game,”
Growing up in Wyoming means hearing about the Border War from an early age. For some young football players in the Cowboy State, playing against CSU in Laramie is a dream. For standout offensive lineman Logan Harris, it’s a dream come true. The senior will play his final Border War tomorrow. The 6’3″, 310 lb guard from Torrington knows what the tradition is all about. Harris said winning tomorrow and capturing the boot would something extra special.
LARAMIE, Wyo. – If there was one meet Kristina Friedrichs wanted to win, it was Friday's. The senior captain had never beaten rival Wyoming in Colorado State career. It was a misery she shared with a long string of senior classes and with head coach Christopher Woodard. The Border War had gone to Wyoming for 12 consecutive years, and she wanted no part in leaving without changing the narrative.
LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming defense that’s been a bright spot during Mountain West play had been lacking in one area: takeaways. The Cowboys once ranked among the top teams in the country at forcing turnovers. But even through several sound defensive performances, UW had yet to create one since its conference opener Oct. 9 at Air Force.
Box Score LARAMIE, Wyo. – The game started off well enough. Complementary, even. Colorado State's defense stopped Wyoming on fourth-and-short near midfield. The offense responded with a touchdown – in the red zone even – for a quick strike in the Border War. Then Wyoming ran away, literally. The Cowboys...
Where: Jonah Field @ War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY. Head-to-Head: In this long, storied college football rivalry, the Colorado State Rams lead the all-time series vs. the Wyoming Cowboys with a record of 54-48-5. However, when the Bronze Boot has been up for grabs, the Pokes have won more times than not, holding a record of 28-25. In the last matchup the Rams bested the Pokes in front of an empty Canvas Stadium, winning the game by a score of 34-24 and snapping a previous 4-game skid.
