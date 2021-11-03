Border War family tradition for UW’s OT Frank Crum

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Senior Days come with a lot of energy and the Cowgirls executed on that Thursday afternoon with a 3-1 win over Colorado State at the Madrid Sports Complex. Although the Rams outshot (13-9) the Cowgirls, the ones on goal were the same – four. Similarly, the number of corners favored CSU at five to three, but that didn't translate to more goals either for the Rams. The loss put CSU at 6-7-3 overall and 5-4-1 in the Mountain West, while Wyoming finished to 8-10-1 overall and 4-7 in conference play. With more Mountain West games in play, the Rams seeding for next week's conference tournament is up in the air, but they are among the six that will play in Boise on Monday, Nov. 1st.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO