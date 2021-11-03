Practice and Roster Update, Fight Video and More

Ledbetter has played in 20 career games after being drafted in the sixth round (205th overall) in the 2017 draft by Detroit. In 2020, he appeared in three games with Tampa Bay and recorded two tackles, including 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. The Orlando, Fla. native played two seasons at the University of Arkansas where he compiled 104 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He started 25 of 26 games played in his two seasons at Arkansas. Prior to Arkansas, Ledbetter attended Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
