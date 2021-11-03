Practice and Roster Update, Fight Video and More

Ron Rivera said he would be evaluating the roster, and it looks like he's starting at the bottom. The team's 16-man practice squad has seen a lot of turnover since the startof the season, and that continues as the team heads into the bye week with a 2-6 record. Yesterday the team announced they had released DT T.Y. McGill. He had a 2 week stint on the practice squad in 2019. McGill doubled that the time around, but is once again a free agent.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO