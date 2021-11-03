CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is a Fugitive? The Second Circuit Interprets the Fugitive Disentitlement Doctrine

By Elkan Abramowitz, Jonathan S. Sack
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe practice of white-collar criminal law has become increasingly global in nature. Federal prosecutors now often prosecute individuals for acts that take place in many countries...

Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
Law.com

As Federal Antitrust Prosecutions Rise, Potential Criminal Pitfalls Loom for Non Compete Clauses

On July 9, 2021, President Joe Biden issued his “Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy” (EO), establishing his administration as one that will prioritize the importance of competition in the workforce. See, White House Exec. Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy (Jul. 9, 2021). The EO strikes the same chord as a recent Tweet from President Biden which states: “It’s simple: companies should have to compete for workers just like they compete for customers. We should get rid of non-compete clauses and no-poaching agreements that do nothing but suppress wages.” See, Joe Biden (@JoeBiden), Twitter (Dec. 23, 2019, 7:05 PM). Clearly, the Biden administration seeks to position itself as one that will crack down on employers’ attempts to limit their employees’ mobility and pay through allegedly non-competitive measures.
The Independent

Court filings: Maduro ally met with US prior to arrest

A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela met secretly with U.S. law enforcement to provide intelligence against Nicolás Maduro’s government prior to being charged in 2019, according to new filings in a related case against a disgraced University of Miami professor.Bruce Bagley, who prior to his arrest in 2019 had been a top expert on organized crime in Latin America, is set to be sentenced next week in Manhattan federal court on two counts of money laundering tied to nearly $3 million in payments he received from the businessman, Alex Saab In...
Seacoast Current

Two NH Fugitives Arrested on the Seacoast

US Marshals took two wanted fugitives from justice into custody in the Seacoast region on Tuesday. Acting on several tips marshals and Somerworth police went to an apartment on Franklin Street in Somersworth to take Samuel Warren, 34, into custody for bail violations due an ongoing case alleging the possession with intent to distribute narcotics (fentanyl).
